LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 Wednesday to take 2 of 3 from the defending World Series champions.

The only hit allowed by Gonsolin was Manny Pina’s slow bouncer to the right side leading off the sixth. Second baseman Max Muncy was shifted, and his throw to the bag was a tick slow.

Mitch White gave up consecutive doubles to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the ninth.

Gonsolin (1-0) went six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years. The right-hander struck out three and walked three. He spent much of last season rehabbing his right shoulder. He started 13 of 15 games and had a 3.23 ERA.

Freeman went 3 of 4 against his former team to close out an emotional reunion.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee beat visiting Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

Woodruff (2-1) gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth.

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries, finishing off Milwaukee’s fourth straight win.

PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 6: Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and visiting Philadelphia beat Colorado to stop a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right-field third deck (468 feet) at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.

PADRES 6, REDS 0: Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as San Diego sent visiting Cincinnati to its ninth straight loss and its longest skid in five years.

Cincinnati, shut out for the first time this year, had not lost nine straight since June 9-18, 2017. The Reds went winless on a seven-game West Coast trip that started at Dodger Stadium.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 1: Jose Ramirez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning as Cleveland roughed up Dallas Keuchel and routed visiting Chicago in a doubleheader opener.

The Guardians got eight straight hits off Keuchel (1-1), who allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits before the former Cy Young Award winner was pulled with no outs in the second.

NOTES

ASTROS: Second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday.

GUARDIANS: The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Miller, a first baseman, leads the big leagues with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.

REDS: Catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from the taxi squad to take Stephenson’s roster spot. Aramis Garcia started at catcher in Wednesday’s series finale.

NATIONALS: Reliever Sean Doolittle was put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left elbow that halted his terrific start to the season.

