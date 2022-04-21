We’re always looking for interesting people in South Portland’s past to learn more about. Because our city was originally a community of strongly-identified “villages” or neighborhoods, it gave more prominence to individuals who participated in local affairs. We’ve talked before about the Cash family from which Cash Corner got its name. Jimmy Lano is also affiliated with Cash Corner and he is still remembered by many, due to his long-running Lano’s Diner and Lano’s Restaurant.

One family who we don’t hear as much about today, but who were very active in the Cash Corner community at one time, was the Manning family. We’ll take a look this week at one of the Manning family members – Joseph M. Manning.

Joseph “Joe” Manning was born in 1899, the son of John and Rose Manning of Cash Corner. Joe’s grandfather, Patrick Manning, had purchased much of the land on the southern side of Cash Corner back in 1869. Joe Manning grew up in his family’s home at 284 Brown St. – the street was later renamed Broadway and the houses were renumbered – 284 Brown St. became known as 1400 Broadway. The house no longer exists. The footprint of the home lies on the far-left side of the parking lot of today’s Caribbean Taste restaurant (the restaurant’s address is 1422 Broadway).

Joseph’s father, John, worked at A.R. Wright Co., a coal company on Commercial Street in Portland. Joseph did not follow in his father’s footsteps, but rather had a wide variety of jobs over the course of his lifetime. In his early 20s, he worked as an electrician. Around 1927, however, when Joe was about 28 years old, he began what would become his primary career – a storekeeper. Next to the family home, on the Manning land, Joe Manning operated a variety store at 1422 Broadway in a small wood building (not the same building that is there today).

Years ago, I interviewed resident Waverly Hammond who remembered Joe Manning’s store. His memories were of the penny candy, the little square three-hole ice cream freezer, Italian sandwiches that sold for 10 cents, and shelves with canned goods.

I also interviewed Bob Dunlop who remembered that the store had a big picture window with an ice cream table inside, with two chairs with wire legs. He also remembered the penny candy, Turner Center ice cream, soda, Italian sandwiches (“just Italian sandwiches,” no other kind), tobacco, and a limited amount of general grocery-type items.

Joe’s store was in operation from roughly 1927 until 1942. During that time, Joe also had a brief period around 1930 when he also went to work as a machinist for Maine Steel Products in Ferry Village. In 1942 during World War II, Joe shut down the store and enlisted in the Army.

When the Cash’s Corner Hose Company No. 5 decided to build a new hose house, they purchased a small lot of land right next door to the Manning home and built the hose house in 1915 (at 1396 Broadway; the building is still there today). Some Manning family members were volunteers at the hose company.

Often in these volunteer hose companies, members would save money by volunteering their time to do any repairs to a hose or ladder truck. In the Manning family, not only was Joseph very handy, but two of his brothers, Ted and William, were both mechanics by trade, so they undoubtedly could put their skills to use. Joe and Ted were not only volunteer firemen, but they both also had stints serving as captain of the Cash’s Corner Hose Company. Waverly Hammond remembered times when Joe would be working the store and a fire call would come in – Joe would close the store and run next door to get the fire truck.

After World War II came to a close, Joe Manning came home in 1945 and married Anna Kelly of South Portland. He worked for a short time at Portland Water District then, around 1947, it appears that he reopened the store. It was short-lived, however; both of his parents had died in 1929, leaving the family home and property to Joseph and all of his siblings.

In 1948, Joseph and five of his siblings sold the property to Jimmy Lano, who built his new Lano’s Restaurant to the right of the variety store building. Jimmy’s brother, Lumbe Lano, reopened the variety store at 1422 Broadway. Lumbe ran the store with his wife, Sue, from roughly 1950 to 1989. They operated at first from the wooden building, then they had a new building constructed on the site. In 1989, Willow Pizza took over the business.

Joe Manning had a series of miscellaneous jobs after the family property was sold. He worked for several years as a machinist and machine operator for the Bancroft and Martin rolling mills, for a few years as a machinist at the Portland Company, and briefly as a machinist for Forster Manufacturing at Thompson’s Point, then several years as a janitor and night watchman for E.L. Watkins Cleaners (which became Universal-Watkins Cleaners) on Forest Avenue in Portland.

His final job was as a custodian at Jack Junior High School in Portland in the 1960s. He retired in the late-1960s. Joe’s wife Anna died in 1984 and he died in 1986. They are both buried at Calvary Cemetery.

