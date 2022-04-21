BIDDEFORD — Since 2003, the Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse, a chapter of the American Lighthouse Foundation, has been responsible for the restoration and maintenance of the Coast Guard properties on Wood Island, just off the coast of Biddeford Pool. In the months of July and August for the past 18 summers, the group has welcomed local guests and tourists from across the country to the island aboard our landing craft, Light Runner. Over the course of the years, the lighthouse tower and the Keeper’s House have been restored to their appearance when the family of Charles Albert Burke became keepers of the light in 1905. The interior of the home has been furnished with period antiques.

After two years of limited operations due to COVID-19, the Friends plan to expand tours to four mornings a week in 2022. To do this successfully, additional volunteers are needed to serve as docents, lead the tours, recount the stories of the lighthouse and its keepers, of heroism and rescues, and, perhaps, of the resident ghost. Those interested should enjoy interacting with adults and children and can lead tours periodically throughout the two-month season. For more information, contact [email protected]

Information and reservations for summer tours will become available after June 1 at the group’s website, www.woodislandlighthouse.org.

