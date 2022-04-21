BIDDEFORD — The City of Biddeford has recognized a set of exceptional employees who performed above and beyond expectations over the past year. The awards were presented at a training and staff meeting on Wednesday, April 13.

Police Chief Roger Beaupre was named the City of Biddeford’s 2021 Employee of the Year. Beaupre celebrated his 50th year of employment with the Biddeford Police Department in November 2021, an incredible accomplishment given the challenges of a career in law enforcement. He has served as chief of the department for 40 years.

“Chief Beaupre has always had a unique awareness to the needs of the community and is willing to implement cutting-edge strategies and technology to better serve those needs,” said JoAnne Fisk, deputy police chief. “In 2021, for example, the department added our first Community Engagement specialist and a master’s level social worker at the chief’s direction to help address the recent increase in mental health calls.”

“After 40 years in the same position, it would be easy to sit back and get comfortable with the way things are, but nobody could ever say that about Roger,” said City Manager James Bennett. “Because of his innovation and leadership, every citizen of Biddeford knows that they have someone to support them at the Police Department.”

Several other awards were presented to employees at the ceremony, including the Management Team Member of the Year Award, the Technical & Service Team Member of the Year Award, and the Customer Service Team Member of the Year Award.

Amber St. Ours, the deputy city clerk/deputy tax collector, received this year’s Management Team Member Award. St. Ours started her career with the City of Biddeford in 2005. In a particularly busy year for the City Clerk’s Office in 2021, Amber was always ready to step up to assist or train employees with a smile.

“I consider Amber the backbone of the City Clerk’s Office,” said City Clerk Carmen Bernier. “She is highly knowledgeable in all functions of the City Clerk and Tax Collector Offices and she has become invaluable to the daily operations of the office. She is highly respected by her co-workers and her friendly and warm demeanor are esteemed by the citizens who interact with her. Amber is not only an exemplary employee; she is an exemplary leader amongst her peers.”

Gregory Copeland, the City’s GIS manager, was presented the Technical & Service Team Member Award. Copeland has held his position since 1993, and has provided key support for presentations, grant applications and other projects over the years by creating maps.

“Because of the nature of his position, Greg’s contributions to the organization have been somewhat under the radar, but the results have been significant,” said Chief Operating Officer Brian Phinney, who manages the Technology Department. “A lot of work has recently taken place behind the scenes to create the framework and tools needed for access to GIS mapping tools for the Public Works and Wastewater Departments, greatly improving efficiency and access to real-time data. I can think of no other employee more deserving of this award.”

The Customer Service Award was presented to Danielle Charron, the Code Enforcement Department’s office manager, who has worked for the city for 18 years. Charron is typically the first point of contact for residents who need the assistance of the Code Enforcement Department and provides key support to her fellow staff members.

“Danielle is highly deserving of this award because of the above-and-beyond assistance she provides to citizens each day,” said Roby Fecteau, Code Enforcement director. “She anticipates their needs very early on and guides them swiftly through our procedures.”

