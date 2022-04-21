John H. Ayers passed April 14, 2022, after a long battle with a multitude of health issues.

John was born on March 27, 1950, in Peterborough, New Hampshire. After attending Peterborough High School, John spent his life working as a carpenter. He loved tinkering and fixing things, not to mention a good fart joke. His humor will be missed.

He lived in many different places including Francestown, New Hampshire, Hillsborough, New Hampshire, Manchester Center, Vermont, Rutland, Massachusetts, and Kennebunk, before coming back to New Hampshire. John’s happiest times were spent in Maine near the sea with his beloved wife.

John is predeceased by his wife, Jessie Ayers, his father, Howard F. Ayers, his mother, Helena B. Ayers, his brother, Robert E. Ayers, and his sister, Frances L. Stacy.

John leaves his sister Priscilla A. Gladu of Deering, New Hampshire, along with many friends and family members.

