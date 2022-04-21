SOUTH PORTLAND — Nancy Gorman is showing support for Ukraine by creating lawn signs.

Gorman, of Massachusetts, has been running a campaign to raise money for families in Ukraine and has created lawn signs to help spread the love in South Portland. Gorman regularly visits Maine to see family due to her husband being a South Portland native.

Gorman is a makeup artist and has run a small business, Makeup by Nancy, in Massachusetts for 16 years and has had some downtime due to the pandemic. During the beginning of the pandemic, she wanted to do something for families to make quarantine easier for families. Every night she would go on Facebook Live and read stories to help give parents and families some downtime.

Gorman decided to make lawn signs to help spread the love and demonstrate togetherness.

“I think we as a world would love to do more to help those in need,” said Gorman. “My heart was broken and seeing the children on the news was awful I had to stop watching. I decided to put a support sign up on my front lawn. So I went to Canva and searched Ukraine and then searched the world that is when I saw the image of the heart with all the world flags. I thought, ‘that was perfect.’ Since this was to support Ukraine, I made the Ukrainian flag the background. I was only going to do this for my front lawn, but then I decided to test the waters and see if I could make some money to support them.”

All money raised will go to the World Central Kitchen. She has already donated to two other organizations, $250 to the Red Cross and $367.50 to CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.

“My next donation is the World Central Kitchen,” Gorman said. “Mark Murphy is a professional chef and he is in Poland right now. He is cooking with a staff and he is packing it up and driving it to the border to feed the people coming over the border who haven’t eaten in days and that is money well spent.”

The World Central Kitchen brings chef-prepared food relief to families impacted by natural disasters and during prolonged humanitarian crises. It has been providing relief to Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chefs for Ukraine bring fresh food and hot meals daily.

For more information on the World Central Kitchen, visit https://wck.org/.

“If all I can do is make signs and try to sell them, then I will do that,” Gorman said.

Gorman is currently taking orders. In a few weeks, she plans to have a pick-up day in South Portland. Signs are $25 and come with a stand. There are two different signs to choose from, “Stand with Ukraine” and “Peace, Hope, Love,” that features a heart made up of world flags.

Those interested can fill out an online order form and Gorman will respond.

