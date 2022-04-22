I suspect almost all residents of Brunswick agree that tobacco use by our youth is a problem. I also suspect most of us want to find ways to effectively combat adult products falling into the hands of underage people. Unfortunately, the new ban on flavored tobacco products fails to address this issue and is simply a “feel good” measure heavily influenced by fake news.

Association and causation are very different things. Critical thinking, valid facts, and situational awareness are necessary to make informed decisions. Unfortunately, the Brunswick Town Council has failed to understand the impact of banning flavored tobacco products.

Teenagers will almost universally be attracted to products or activities labeled as adult. Unless biology has changed, this fact has been proven true by many generations. Discouraging use of adult products by underage people through banning products has long been known to be a failed exercise. Sellers of tobacco products perform age verification checks on all sales, just as they do for alcohol.

However, Brunswick does allow recreational sales of marijuana to adults in various formats. I never thought I would live in a town where pot sales are legal but flavored tobacco is banned. Underage people will not stop vaping as they will establish “connections” to, or drive to neighboring towns. Also, while nicotine is highly addictive, it is not a carcinogen. Side Note: Alcohol is also addictive and hard ciders and wine coolers are attractive to youth, but I have not seen any desire to ban those sales.

When not physically in school, children are the responsibility of their parents. What we have is an issue with parents often failing to interpret and understand behaviors in their children that point toward behavioral problems. Coupled with day care upbringing, double income households, and (often) a lack of technology expertise by parents, we have confused association with causation. I expect better from our town council, especially with a leading college in our community. To ban flavored tobacco, allow sales of marijuana and alcohol, and fail to acknowledge the basic desires of youth this is an embarrassing moment for Brunswick.

Ted Hunter,

Brunswick

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: