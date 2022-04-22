LYMAN/ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Mr. John E. McLeod, Jr. of Lyman, Maine and St. Lucie West, Fla. died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

He was born as “Wayne Robert Karst” in Ellsworth on June 28, 1944, the birth son of the late Francis Stewart Karst and Evelyn (Smith) Karst in Lemoine. At the age of 6 months, he became the adoptive son of the late John E. McLeod, Sr. and Anne Mae (Jackson) McLeod of Auburn.

He was raised in Auburn attending local area schools and was a Graduate of Edward Little High School in 1962. He then graduated from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1964.

He owned and operated Gifts & Greetings., Ltd. with his partner in Wells for over 20 years. He was also a Commercial Real Estate Investor having purchased, leased, and maintained properties throughout Maine and Florida. John was also a treasurer and comptroller of North Berwick Lumber, Co., Inc. and Tomco Realty LLC of North Berwick. He was also a partner in TAG Realty LLC, having retired in December of 2000 upon the tragic accidental traffic death of his adoptive mother Ann McLeod.

Mr. McLeod truly enjoyed both of his homes in Maine and Florida with his family and many dear friends along with traveling across the highways in their motor coach. He will surely be missed by all his friends, neighbors along with his two best and dearly beloved dogs “Fenwick and Rowdy”.

Mr. McLeod was the president of the MAINELY MAINERS RRV GROUP for many years along with his friend Mike Polakewich Vice-President producing many RV rallies throughout the New England States.

Surviving is his lifelong friend, married spouse, and business partner Stanley H. Thompson, Jr. of Lyman, Maine and St. Lucie West, Fla.

He is survived by his beloved biological family members brother, George Douglas Karst of Cairns, Australia. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout Maine and Florida, along with his stepbrother: Earle L. Carlisle and his dear wife Pam of Ellsworth.

Mr. McLeod was predeceased by both his biological and adoptive parents along with a brother, Richard Allen Karst of East Sullivan and a sister E. Anne Henderson of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

At Mr. McLeod’s request there will be NO funeral services. Burial will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Maine.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:

your local Humane Society in Mr. McLeod’s memory

