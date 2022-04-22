OGUNQUIT – Judith E. Sowa, 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was born in Evanston, Ill. on July 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Emil and Christine (Flake) Roeske. She graduated from the University of Illinois and Bradley University. Married on Feb. 9, 1965 to William Sowa.

She has lived in Ogunquit since September 2004 and worked as an artist for many years.

Besides her husband she leaves two sons, David Sowa, wife Joanne Sowa, and their children Tucker, Josh and Haley Grace; Mark Sowa, wife Marta (Verhoff) Sowa, and children Fritz, Ruth Anne, Henry, Therese and Peter; one sister, Carole Kramer, son Michael his wife Tania and their daughters Amanda and Michele; sister-in-law, Julie Sowa, her daughters (and their children) Dawn, Leslie, Allison, and Sara; brother-in-law, Ronald Sowa M.D., his wife Mary Louise Sowa, their sons (and children) Erik, Kurt, and Karl; sister-in-law, Donna Miller (passed), and Donna’s sons (and their children) Michael and Daniel.

A funeral home service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, with a period of visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the First Parish Cemetery, York. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book