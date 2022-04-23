A movement called No Mow May has begun to take hold in the United States. Started in the United Kingdom, it’s aimed at helping the declining bee population.
Native bees and other pollinators have scant food sources as they come out of hibernation in early spring. No Mow May advocates not mowing lawns in May to allow plants like dandelions, violets and clover to bloom. This provides food for bees and other pollinators when flowers are scarce. Several cities in Wisconsin have participated in No Mow May and seen a large increase in the number and varieties of bees, including native bees.
Seems like a win-win. Help the bees and have one less chore to do in May.
Carole Miller
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Anthem, MaineHealth both to blame for staggering costs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: No Mow May movement will benefit Maine’s bees, too
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Coverage overlooks allopathic doctors’ patient-focused training
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Why it’s too early for us to prepare our gardens
-
Columns
Commentary: Lead in water harms red states, too
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.