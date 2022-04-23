A movement called No Mow May has begun to take hold in the United States. Started in the United Kingdom, it’s aimed at helping the declining bee population.

Native bees and other pollinators have scant food sources as they come out of hibernation in early spring. No Mow May advocates not mowing lawns in May to allow plants like dandelions, violets and clover to bloom. This provides food for bees and other pollinators when flowers are scarce. Several cities in Wisconsin have participated in No Mow May and seen a large increase in the number and varieties of bees, including native bees.

Seems like a win-win. Help the bees and have one less chore to do in May.

Carole Miller

Portland

