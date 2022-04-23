TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Saturday to avoid a four-game sweep in their first-round playoff series.

Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. Fans briefly chanted “Raps in seven” after both coaches emptied their benches in the final minutes.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid started despite a right thumb injury that required him to wear a brace. He was seen shaking his hand in pain several times, occasionally doubling over as he held the area.

Embiid shot 3 for 10 in the first half. He finished 7 for 16 and scored 21 points in 39 minutes.

Before Saturday’s game, 76ers Coach Doc Rivers said Embiid is expected to undergo an MRI. The Sixers have “concern” about Embiid’s injury, Rivers said, but don’t believe it can get worse by playing.

Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Toronto overcame an injury to All-Star guard Fred VanVleet.

After being called for a foul with 4:57 to go in the second quarter, VanVleet ripped his jersey apart in frustration and walked off the court to the locker room because of a strained left hip. VanVleet shot 2 for 6 and scored five points in 15 minutes.

Tobias Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds and James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers.

After being held scoreless in the second half of Toronto’s Game 3 loss, Siakam shot 10 for 19 from the field and went 13 for 15 at the free-throw line.

NOTES

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Cleveland’s Evan Mobley in a close vote.

Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.

The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season. Players receive five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for third.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game during the regular season, starting all of the 74 games he played. He led all rookies in minutes and was third in points and rebounds.

