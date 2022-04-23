DETROIT — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday.

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games.

Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

“Our success comes when everybody’s kind of pulling the same direction,” Letang said. “Sid attracts so many eyes on the ice that leaves other players with a lot more time.”

Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 18 saves in the first two periods, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 13 stops.

Detroit trailed 2-0 after Crosby scored his 30th goal of the season with 4:42 left in the first. But Vrana responded with a power-play goal, and Rasmussen tied it with his 13th just 17 seconds into the second.

Advertisement

That’s when Pittsburgh took over.

Rakell, who was acquired in a February trade with Anaheim, put the Penguins ahead to stay with his 20th goal 7:44 into the second. Rakell has four goals and nine assists in 16 games with his new team.

SABRES 5, ISLANDERS 3: Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and Buffalo won at home in a game between two non-playoff teams.

Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 17 shots.

The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team’s longest since a 10-game run in November 2018.

HURRICANES 3, DEVILS 2: Rookie Seth Jarvis scored with 3:21 left in the overtime and Carolina rallied from a late two-goal deficit to win in Newark, New Jersey for its third straight win.

Advertisement

Carolina had tied the game at 2-all on third-period goals by Brady Skjei and Nino Niederreiter in the final five minutes.

Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves for Carolina in winning his NHL debut.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »