CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – On April 17, 2022, Jacqueline K. St. Cyr passed away peacefully in Chattanooga, Tenn. with her husband by her side.

Jackie was born August 16, 1952 in Portland to Floyd and Barbara Kierstead. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School, class of 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Ed St. Cyr, on Nov. 20, 1971.

During their 50 years of marriage, they had two daughters, April St. Cyr and Melissa Williams. Sons-in-law include Bill Segler and Ken Williams. Jackie had two grandchildren, Dominique Cote (Josh) and Samantha Segler. Jackie was looking forward to meeting her first great-grandchild, Joshua Cote, to be born in May 2022.

Jackie enjoyed spending her time working in the garden, reading her Bible, knitting, sewing, and teaching children’s Sunday School. Jackie will be missed by many people whose lives she touched.

Guest Book