MANCHESTER – Keith Adam Tims passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway, N.J. He is at peace after spending over four years in various hospitals battling multiple health issues. He done this with more courage, bravery and positivity than any person should have to do. He was born on August 20, 1980 in Augusta, to James and Sheila Tims of Manchester. He grew up in Manchester, and attended Manchester Elementary and graduated from Maranacook Community High School, and then moved to Portland. During his stay in Portland, he attended computer technology classes at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, South Portland. He was last employed at UNUM Insurance Company in Portland where he thrived in various roles and was extremely proud of his career and close friendships with his coworkers. Keith enjoyed life to the fullest, especially time spent with his family and friends – but his biggest passion was in animal rescue. His actions included the rescue and placement of Min-Pin dogs (miniature pinchers) which had him traveling across New England in his efforts. He was devoted to the rescue and adoption of any type of animal, even fostering rabbits for the Operations Director at Friends of Willow Rabbit Rescue. His biggest attachment was with Camp Bow Wow and BowWowBuddies, which provides owners assistance with their pets veterinary care.Keith was an avid reader and music lover, attending any and every concert he could. He enjoyed eating at various restaurants and critiquing the food and atmosphere to determine if they were worthy of a second visit. One of his favorite past-times was mastering the art of Legos – the more difficult and challenging – the better. He was predeceased by his mother Sheila Tims; his, grandparents Theresa and George Tims, and grandfather Roy Emerson. He is survived by his father James Tims of Manchester; his brother, Kevin and his wife Samantha of Whitefield, and his niece Kaitlin Tims and nephew Alex Tims of Whitefield; his grandmother Laura Emerson of Augusta; as well as his aunts Lois Emerson of Farmingdale, Linda McGuire of Manchester, Jeanne Barbeau of Augusta, Kerry Tims of Ocala, Fla., Cheryl Tims of Conway, S.C., and uncles Norman Barbeau of Augusta, William Tims of Manchester and David Tims of Conway, S.C.; and many cousins. He also leaves behind his very best friend of over 20 years, Donnie Eagan, and his beloved dog, Jaxs, who was with him for over 18 years.Keith’s family wishes to extend their sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of the Complete Care Center, Westfield, N.J. and the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Critical Care Unit of the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway, N.J. for their compassionate care of Keith.At Keith’s request, there will be no funeral services; however, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Mary’s Church in Augusta at a later date. A Celebration of his Life, along with a Celebration of his mother’s Life, will be held on Sunday, May 1, at the Manchester Lions Club at 1 p.m.Donations may be made in Keith’s memory to:American Diabetes Association of Maine163 Lancaster St. Suite 98-RPortland, ME 04101 or to:the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation atbowwowbuddies.com or to;an animal shelterof your choice

