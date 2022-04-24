An ambitious project to replace a 60-year-old highway bridge in Portland in one weekend is on schedule, and the highway is expected to reopen Monday morning.

“Everything’s going smoothly,” Paul Merrill, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, said Sunday morning. “We’re on schedule. Both new bridge decks are now in place. Today they’re just working to tie them in, do some dirt work, and do some paving. That’ll continue into the overnight hours.”

The busy section of I-295 between Portland and Falmouth has been closed in both directions since Friday at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen Monday at 11 a.m. A section of Veranda Street beneath the bridge has also been closed since last Monday and is expected to open Monday around 2 p.m.

The $20.8 million project, six years in the making, is expected to disrupt traffic for only 64 hours on I-295, a major commuting thoroughfare into Portland that carries 53,000 vehicles a day.

Demolition of the deteriorating bridge began Friday evening and continued Saturday. Two sections of prefabricated bridge decks — each 80 feet long, 47 feet wide and weighing 400 tons — were held alongside the bridge on risers and then moved into place using self-propelled transporters.

“The second deck started to move about 1 a.m.,” Merrill said Sunday. “The move sideways is relatively quick, then they have to make all sorts of adjustments that take between three and four hours when they actually get it in place.”

A Fedex truck stopped at a road barricade Sunday morning, and the driver, Bill Childs, got out to find a way to the address on the package on foot. He said many packages in the area could not get delivered Saturday because of the road closures, but drivers adjusted their routes Sunday.

“I do Falmouth and Cumberland, but they’ve put the Portland stuff on my truck so I can get down here,” he said. “We try to do everything we can to get stuff out. I don’t think there’s been too much of a disruption for folks.”

Carolee Carter, who lives a half mile away, just over the line in Falmouth, has been coming down to watch the project each day. She was back Sunday morning and marveled at the progress.

“They’re doing a great job,” she said. “They all seem to know what they’re doing. They all have a job and a function and all seem to know their jobs. I never see anybody directing anyone, like, ‘Go over there and do that.’ They all seem to know what they’re doing.”

About 90 workers are putting in 12-hour shifts to get the project done on time, Merrill said.

“We have a whole bunch of teams coming together and all pulling in the same direction, so we’re in really good shape,” he said Merrill.

The project is being led by Cianbro of Pittsfield, with Shaw Brothers Construction of Gorham assisting and the state DOT overseeing it.

During bridge construction this weekend, all through-traffic should detour onto the Maine Turnpike and get back onto I-295 using the Falmouth Spur.

Traffic heading north on I-295 and Route 1 should detour onto the Exit 9 off-ramp heading toward Falmouth. Vehicles can connect back to the highway and communities north via Route 1.

Southbound vehicle traffic should detour to Bucknam Road in Falmouth, then south on Middle Road to Ocean and Washington avenues for a connection to I-295 south.

