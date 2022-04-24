Watch a time lapse of the first 400-ton Interstate 295 bridge section over Veranda Street being moved into place on Saturday afternoon. The time lapse is a 28-minute long video clip made with a drone that was sped up to about 1 minute. Vertical movement of the bridge section and ground is due to the drone steadying itself in winds.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ambitious project to replace the 60-year-old bridge in Portland in one weekend is on schedule, and the highway is expected to reopen Monday morning.

“Three days’ time, and this bridge will be done,” said Gov. Janet Mills, who toured the site Saturday and said she was pleased with the rapid progress. “It’s amazing. It’s like giant Legos going together.”

Read more about the project here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: