As the sun set Friday, construction workers began an engineering feat designed to demolish a four-lane highway bridge and replace it over a weekend. Pittsfield-based Cianbro hopes to have the I-295 bridge demolished by Saturday afternoon so it can start moving the replacement spans into place.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Workers move about the site as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge starts on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A worker sprays water on the work site as large excavators begin the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Debris falls as large excavators begin the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Callan Cassidy watches as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins on Friday night. Cassidy said that she looking forward to her house not shaking when trucks go over the bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
There is no traffic on I-295 after 7 p.m. as the highway was closed for demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Debris falls at the start of the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Demolition is expected to last until early Saturday afternoon. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
People watch as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins. Derek Davis
Advertisement
Excavators work on the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Dust rises from the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Movement of the two new bridge sections into place is expected to happen Saturday afternoon into late Saturday night or Sunday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Steel beams of the old I-295 bridge over Veranda Street in Portland are removed on Saturday morning. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Steel beams from the old I-295 bridge over Veranda Street in Portland are removed Saturday morning Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
With the steel beams of the old I-295 bridge over Veranda Street removed, workers clear debris from the bridge abutments on Saturday morning. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
At left in this photo, a crane lowers two of the steel beams after removing them from the old I-295 bridge over Veranda Street in Portland. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Advertisement
The first deck section is rolled into place at the Veranda Street bridge project on I-295 on Saturday afternoon. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Lyle McDonald watches from atop his father’s shoulders Saturday as workers clear away debris from the I-295 bridge. “We’ve talked about it all week,” John McDonald said. “I think it will be difficult to get him to leave here.” The two, who live in Falmouth just over Martin’s Point bridge, walked down to site to watch. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
The first deck is placed on Saturday afternoon. It took about a half hour to roll the deck into position where it could be lowered into place. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
The first new deck is placed on the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street on Saturday afternoon. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
The prefabricated bridge deck, one of two, is 80 feet long, 47 feet wide and weighs 400 tons. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Advertisement
The project reconfigures the roadway under the Veranda Street bridge and is expected to improve safety. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
On Sunday, work continues on the replacement of the Veranda Street Bridge on I-295 in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Paving work continues on the Veranda Street bridge project on Sunday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Paving work continues Sunday on the Veranda Street bridge replacement project. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Workers Sunday finish up after replacing the Veranda Street Bridge spans on I-295 in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
The demolition and replacement of an aging highway overpass closed a busy stretch of highway for three days. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Advertisement
The final step to complete the $20.8 million Veranda Street bridge project was paving and striping the bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Construction workers put in 12-hour shifts to get the project done on time. Paving work began Sunday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Six years of planning went into the demolition and replacement of the bridge, which began Friday evening and finished Monday morning, ahead of schedule. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Traffic travels across the Veranda Street Bridge on I-295 in Portland on Monday morning. The reconfigured Veranda Street will have two 11-foot-side vehicle travel lanes, two 5-foot-wide bicycle lanes, a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side and a multi-use path on the south side. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Traffic travels across the Veranda Street Bridge on I-295 in Portland on Monday morning. The city announced the reopening at 7:22 a.m., hours before the estimated 11 a.m. opening time. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.