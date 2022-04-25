PITTSTON — Firefighters from over a dozen communities are trying to contain a blaze that officials say started at a heavy equipment lay-down yard on East Pittston Road on Monday afternoon.

The fire consumed a three-story residence next door and spread across Route 194, starting a blaze at one of the 25 buildings in the Tut Hill “antiques village,” which spans about 50 acres.

The fire was reported at about 1:40 p.m., and smoke and flames are visible from Augusta. The blaze at Tut Hill has been extinguished, said Pittston Fire Chief Joshua Johnson, but flames are still spreading at the property on East Pittston Road.

Firefighters at the scene are urging people to avoid Route 9 and Route 194 in Pittston while they attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Explosions were emanating from within the structures and equipment yard — which contains excavation equipment, tractors and trailers — as of 2:15 p.m. and could be heard in Gardiner.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This story will be updated.

