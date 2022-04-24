SOUTH PORTLAND – Barbara M. Arsenault, 99, of South Portland, died peacefully Thursday April 21, 2022 in South Portland.

She was born in Avon, Mass. Feb. 25, 1923 the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Brunelle) Gagne. She worked for many years as a claims processor in the insurance industry.

Barbara married Francis Keene in 1945 and they spent many happy years together, raising their two sons in Keene, N.H. Francis died in 1992 and Barbara moved to Maine where her two sons resided.

In 2000, she married Joseph A. Arsenault and they shared 4 ½ years together before his death. She was a long-time associate of the Presentation Sisters of Mary.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Ann Keene; a sister, Helena McLean and a brother, H. Ernest Gagne.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Keene and his wife Pamela of Eliot and Russell Keene and his wife Patricia of South Portland; three granddaughters, Allison, Valerie and Melanie; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Winter, Willow, Violet and Ivy; a stepdaughter, Denise Arsenault of Raynham, Mass.; a stepson, Donald Arsenault and his wife Cindy of Raynham, Mass. and their children, Emily and Donnie and grandson, Taiven.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 150 Black Point Rd. Scarborough on Friday April 29 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Avon, Mass. on Monday May 2 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel. To view Barbara’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Maryknoll Fathers

and Brothers,

P.O. Box 301,

Maryknoll, NY 10545-0301 or

Presentation of Mary Provincial House,

209 Lawrence St.

Methuen, MA 01844-3884

Guest Book