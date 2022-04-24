PORTLAND – Beverly A. Maxfield, 92, of Portland, formerly of Scarborough, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

She was born on August 27, 1929 and raised in Portland by her parents George and Edith Francis. Beverly attended Portland public schools and graduated from Portland High School.

Beverly’s professional career was spent in the banking industry working at Canal Bank in Portland for over 20 years. She enjoyed meeting and helping new people everyday and continuing to work with her regulars on a daily basis.

She was an active member of the North Scarborough Grange #495 (an agricultural club) from the 1950s through the 1990s and led the Junior Grange for many years. She was also a member of the Vacationland Dog Club for decades. She held many positions within this organization over the years, but what never changed was her love of dogs, specifically Shetland sheep dogs. She raised and showed many Shetland sheepdogs over the years.

In addition to Beverly’s love of dogs, she was an avid knitter and seamstress. She knit and sewed many articles of clothing for herself, family and friends. She also loved to cook, especially baking. When the family would head up to camp, she would send them with enough food to feed a small army. She also had a passion for volunteer work. Beverly volunteered for many years at the Barron Center receiving several certificates of appreciation for her service.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents George and Edith Francis; her husband of 57 years, Howard A. Maxfield; and her brother, Gordon Francis.

She is survived by her two sons, George and Kim Maxfield of Manchester, N.H. and Mark Maxfield and Donna Andersen of Naples; two grandsons, Kyle Maxfield and his wife Rachael of Littleton, Mass. and SFC Kristopher Maxfield and his wife Cassie of Fort Benning, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Maxfield of Fort Benning, Ga. and Amelia and James Maxfield of Littleton, Mass.

There will be a graveside service at the Scarborough Memorial Cemetery on Old Blue Point Road in Scarborough on Thursday, April 28 at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, in Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Beverly’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Guest Book