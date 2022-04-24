GORHAM – Richard E. Brown, 83, passed away on April 17, 2022 in his home. He was born in Portland on August 27, 1938. He was the son of John and Louise (Punsky) Brown.

Richard attended Portland Schools. He was most proud of serving in the Navy while aboard Aircraft Carrier the USS Lake Champlain. He also was a lifetime member of the Amvets. Richard married the love of his life, Mary, on September 11, 1965.

Richard worked for National Distributers, Humpty Dumpty, and US Security in St. Petersburg, Fla. He retired in 2012, then returned to Maine.

Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; his children, Bridgett and her fiancée Dwight, Sandra and her husband Roger, Stanley and his wife Susan; his four grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great-grandsons.

A special thanks to his nieces, Shelby and Gracie, and Dr. Megan Driscoll, and his brother-in-law, Robert, for all their help.

