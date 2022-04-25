President Biden’s election was free, fair and decisive. There was no widespread voter fraud despite Republican cries of a “stolen” election, accompanied by a plethora of crazy and costly conspiracy theories.

However, that doesn’t mean that no fraud was attempted or committed. In several states, Republicans sent in false slates of electors. In Nevada, a man pleaded guilty to sending in his dead wife’s mail-in ballot. In Florida, a man admitted voting twice. And Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, knowingly registered to vote using a North Carolina address where he apparently never lived.

These Trump-supporting perpetrators received no prison time and lenient penalties. Meanwhile, in Texas, a woman who cast a provisional ballot with the help of a poll worker (it wasn’t counted) was given a five-year prison sentence because she actually wasn’t eligible to vote.

To preserve American democracy, we desperately need a common set of rules for voting in federal elections so that all voices equally matter.

Kathleen Moses
Round Pond

filed under:
letter to the editor
