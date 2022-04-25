North Yarmouth Fire Rescue is outgrowing its station in the village center and needs to either expand it or move, the chief said.

“Apparatus is getting bigger and bigger every day. The next piece of apparatus to replace will fit, but it will only allow about 12-18 inches of clearance from the back of the truck to a $40,000 air compressor that sits behind it,” Chief Greg Payson said. “I can build a truck for the needs of the building, but I would rather build a truck for the needs of the community.”

A utility trailer the department bought in 2018 has to be stored outdoors due to a lack of space inside. The trailer would be better kept inside so it can be ready to respond at all times, Payson said.

In the past five years, the department has grown their fleet from five vehicles to eight vehicles plus the trailer.

The fire department is seeking an outside assessment of its facility needs and has put the project out to bid.

Payson said he doesn’t have a personal preference between renovating the current building or moving to a new one, he’s just hoping the assessment can shed some light on which option is best for the community.

One option is constructing a public safety complex at 120 Memorial Highway near Wescustogo Hall and Community Center. The assessment will consider that option, Payson said.

Town Manager Diane Barnes said the town is awaiting bids on the assessment project. It hopes to have a contract signed by July 7 and the report in hand by Sept. 6.

“Having an evaluation done on our public safety building will be a valuable tool that will guide and help us determine whether it is appropriate to renovate or expand our current building, or whether it will be more cost effective to build new to meet our current and future needs,” Barnes said.

