It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Helen W. Ackley on April 20, 2022. Helen was born on Oct. 20, 1920, to Viola and Adrian Ward.

Helen was raised in North Conway, New Hampshire, the first of seven children. She graduated from Kennett High School with honors. In 1942, she married Ken Ackley in South Carolina while he was in basic training. When he returned from serving in the Pacific Theater, they settled in Kennebunk.

Helen was always ready to help. She taught Sunday school and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts.

When Ken died in 1972, she began working at the Chamber of Commerce in Kennebunk eventually becoming the executive director. She also volunteered at Christ Church, Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk Free Library and was a volunteer driver for FISH. She was a Maine Tour Guide.

Helen was a figure skater in her early years in North Conway. Later she taught her granddaughters how to dance the Charleston. A champion speller and organizer, she gathered friends to play word games every month. She was a lifelong Cardinal fan and followed the Red Sox as a close second. She was a lover of books, continuing even after losing most of her vision, through the encouragement of the Iris Network to use recorded books. She lived by Lincoln’s quote that most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Ackley; her infant daughter, Jane Susan; sisters, Charlotte Lord, Gilda Thing; and brothers Frank Ward and Gary Ward.

She is survived by a sister, Shirley MacLaughlin of Scarborough and a brother, Adrian Ward of Naples, Maine; a daughter, Judy and Peter Hoff of Kennebunk; son, Richard Ackley of Kennebunkport and his partner, Martha Eufemia; son, Jon and Diane Ackley of St. Louis; grandchildren, Amy Hoff, Ann Hoff Swanberg, Alison Ackley Keegan, Abigail Ackley, Thomas Ackley and Julie Ackley; great grandchildren, Charlie, Theo, Ada Grace, and Quinn; a special niece, Vivian Ackley, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her great friends, Gillian Charbonneau, Muriel Benshimol and Gordon Miller.

Advertisement

The family wishes to thank the staff at Huntington Common for being kind and loving and the hospice nurses and staff at Springbrook Center in Westbrook.

At Helen’s request there will be no services. If anyone wishes to make a donation in her memory, please consider The Iris Network, c/o Development, 189 Park Ave., Portland, ME 04102.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Helen’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: