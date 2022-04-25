‘Screwball Comedy’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 8. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston. $25, $20 students, $10 youth. the publictheatre.org

Here’s a show that lives up to its name. In The Public Theatre’s production of “Screwball Comedy,” you’ll be thrown back to the Hollywood comedies of the 1930s and ’40s. The plot centers around a pair of reporters whose plan for covering a story gets upended into something entirely different. Filled with characters like grand dame Delores, international playboy Peter, secretary Jonesey and butler Reginald, you’ll be belly laughing the entire time. If you’d rather be cracked up from home, the show will be available to stream May 3-8.

Art for Ukraine

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Denny Conservation and Education Center at Round Top Farm, 3 Round Top Lane, Damariscotta, 207-644-1835.

You can help the citizens of embattled Ukraine while also bringing home a piece of work by a Maine artist. Proceeds from Art for Ukraine will be sent directly to Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children charities, both working to help Ukrainians. Live background music will fill the air as you peruse the offerings. The fundraiser was organized by Midcoast artists Lynn Asselta, Jane Herbert, Betty Heselton, Sally Loughridge, Penny Moody and Marnie Sinclair. A bronze sculpture by the late Cabot Lyford will also be part of the sale.

‘Firebird’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $39, $22 seniors, $17 students, $12 for 12 and under. porttix.com

Portland Ballet closes out its season with a neo-classical performance based on a Russian folktale. “Firebird” is set to the music of Stravinsky, and audiences of all ages will be mesmerized. It premiered in 2018 and has been a fan favorite ever since, so don’t miss your chance to be dazzled by the leaps, pliés, pirouettes, music, costumes and story.

Maine Cosplay Extravaganza

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Resurgam Place, Portland, $20, $30 two-day pass. cosplayextravaganza.com

Cosplay fans rejoice! Maine Cosplay Extravaganza happens this weekend, and it’s a joyful experience where cosplay, comics and pop culture converge. Events and activities include plenty of cosplay characters (including yours), food trucks, art, live music, vendors and a costume contest with prizes. What’s more, you’ll also see the 1966 Batmobile, Spiderman and the Spidey Mobile, the Joker’s Crown Vic, a wheelchair accessible Tardis and much more. For the uninitiated, cosplay is defined as the art or practice of wearing costumes to portray characters from fiction, especially manga, animation and science fiction. Cosplay gatherings are known for their inclusivity and sense of wonderment and fun.

