A crane hoists a timber onto the refurbished Mosher barn this week at Cherry Hill Farm in Gorham. Robert Lowell / American Journal

The raising of a 200-year-old Gorham barn frame was finished Tuesday at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm.

The barn, built by a descendent of early Gorham settler Daniel Mosher on a nearby site, was donated to the Shaw Brothers Family Foundation last year.

Scott Campbell of Maine Mountain Post and Beam in Fryeburg dismantled the barn in November. He then cleaned the timbers, repaired some and replaced a few. The timers were fastened with wooden pegs and the the frame was set on a new  foundation at Cherry Hill.

Scott Campbell of Maine Mountain Post and Beam wraps up his work Tuesday as the raising of the refurbished frame of the old Mosher barn is completed. Robert Lowell / American Journal

An inside view of the barn framework. Robert Lowell / American Journal

The rebuilt frame of the Mosher barn frame is in place Tuesday at Cherry Hill Farm in Gorham, complete with a traditional branch placed on the front roof peak. The branch is a tribute to trees that that went into the construction, according to Scott Campbell of Maine Mountain Post and Beam in Fryeburg. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Scott Campbell Robert Lowell / American Journal

Neighbor Dale Rines of Walnut Crest Farm, right, visits Jon Shaw, president of Shaw Brothers Construction, as the barn raising got underway this week. Robert Lowell / American Journal

