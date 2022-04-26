The raising of a 200-year-old Gorham barn frame was finished Tuesday at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm.
The barn, built by a descendent of early Gorham settler Daniel Mosher on a nearby site, was donated to the Shaw Brothers Family Foundation last year.
Scott Campbell of Maine Mountain Post and Beam in Fryeburg dismantled the barn in November. He then cleaned the timbers, repaired some and replaced a few. The timers were fastened with wooden pegs and the the frame was set on a new foundation at Cherry Hill.
