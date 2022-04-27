The West Kennebunk Village Committee will host a benefit spaghetti supper for the Tracy family on Saturday, May 15. All proceeds from the supper will go to Shannon Tracy and her two children, Lillian (12) and Vincent (10) in the aftermath of the sudden death of Philip Tracy, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer about a month ago, and passed away April 13. Proceeds will assist with medical bills, household expenses and needs of the children.

The supper is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 15 at the Dorothy Stevens Center, 80, Thompson Road in West Kennebunk. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children age 5-12, no charge for children younger than 5. There’s also a $20 family rate.

The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread and desserts. Donations of dessert (cookies, brownies, pies) are welcome.

For more information, call Rebecca Manikian at 207-420-4756 or email [email protected]

Kennebunk Coffee House benefits Doctors Without Borders

The annual Kennebunk Coffee House is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Kennebunk High School cafeteria. Students will perform music over coffee and dessert.

All proceeds support Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Kennebunk Coffee House was created in 2018 by Mary Hauser, a current senior at Kennebunk High School, as part of her eighth-grade community service project at the Middle School of the Kennebunks. Hauser has continued her project throughout high school and has raised nearly $2,000 during the past five years.

The cafeteria is transformed with fairy lights, candles and tablecloths for the event. More information about Doctors Without Borders will be available at the event.

Learning to Earning Trade Show set for April 29-30

Learning to Earning Trade Show, featuring those engaged in a variety of skilled trades, is set for 5 to 8 pm. Friday April 29 at Kennebunk Town Hall auditorium and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday April 30.

Admission is free for the event that is hosted by Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Department. Attendees can meet with professionals engaged in local excavation, plumbing, heating, sheet metal, automotive, manufacturing, and other industries.

According to organizers, participants can talk to experts and learn how they got their start, find out which industry matches their strengths, and get interview and resume advice on the spot.

Registration is encouraged at www.kenenbunkrec.com, but walk-ins are welcome.

Chaya Studio opens new space in Biddeford

Chaya Caron, founder and designer of Chaya Studio Jewelry, has launched a new location at 90 Saco Falls Way, Suite 201, in Biddeford. The name of the new location is Chaya Studio Jewelry at The Hidden Gem. A grand opening is scheduled for May 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. It will be a celebratory event, featuring new work by Caron, live DJ and complimentary food and drink.

According to an April 19 news release, “A 1999 graduate of Maine College of Art and Design, Caron has always had studio space in or outside of Portland. A space became available in Biddeford’s downtown mill district and it felt like perfect timing to grow her business.”

“Biddeford is bustling with artists and it felt like a natural fit for my new studio,” said Caron in an email. “I’m surrounded by wonderful businesses such as Suger, Engine, Common Roots, The Compass Project, Bike Part Art, Trillium, Kyle Binette and Screwloose Arts and some great restaurants like Palace Diner and Cowbell Burger.”

Caron creates all of her jewelry by hand – bridal and wedding rings, custom work and pieces from her collections featuring necklaces, earrings, and more. One of her specialties is designing a new piece from heirloom jewelry.

“I love to take jewelry that has been handed down over the years and create something unique and special for my client,” Caron said. “We design the piece together – I guide them with form, function and design – the client is as involved as they want to be.”

Caron’s process features sustainability using recycled precious metals and ethically sourced gem stones. For more information, visit www.ChayaStudio.com or visit the new studio by appointment.

Newcomers meeting features genealogist

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel will host a meeting on Thursday, May 5. The meeting will feature Seema Kenney, a professional genealogist. The presentation will provide information about searching for family history. Kenney will share her expertise and methods for researching family trees on the internet and presenting ways of sharing the story.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with social time and the speaker will start at 7 p.m. The meeting takes place at the Community House, 8 Temple St., in Kennebunkport.

Pereira earns dean’s list honors

John Pereira, of Kennebunkport, was named to the spring named to full-time dean’s list at York County Community College.

Kennebunk Beach Classic returns from pandemic hiatus

Organizers have announced the return of the Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K. The road race is back for its 30th year, in person. Walk, jog, or run on the USATF certified route on Sunday, June 5. Registration begins at $25, with early-bird pricing until May 1 and discounts for students (18 and under) and seniors (60-plus).

Free cotton event T-shirts to the first 150 registered runners. Teams are encouraged. Prizes and awards to top runners in age categories and team prizes.

Event proceeds support programming and outreach at The Center, a nonprofit in Lower Village that serves adults 50 and older. For more information, visit www.kennebunkbeachclassic.com or call The Center at 967-8514.

Planeteers of Southern Maine plan clothing drive

The Planeteers of Southern Maine is partnering with HELPSY – the largest clothing collection company in the Northeast, to host a clothing drive event on Saturday, April 30. Donations of unwanted clothing and other textiles will be accepted at the Kennebunk Transfer Station (next to Treasure Chest location) at 36 Sea Road, Kennebunk, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Planeteers of Southern Maine is a group of individuals dedicated to help create a sustainable future for the planet by encouraging action on climate change, clean oceans, and other environmental issues at the local level.

“The Planeteers hope many will come through on Saturday, April 30, to show their support for this initiative,” said Andrea Roth Kimmich, founding member of the Planeteers, in a March 21 news release. “We are hoping to surpass the amount we collected in September which was more than 7,000 pounds of clothing. We are so grateful for the ongoing support received from the town and community. With ever increased tons of textile goods being produced, we need more than ever to find ways to recycle them.”

According to the organization, “Textile waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the United States. The EPA estimates that more than 100 pounds of clothing gets thrown away by the average person every year, this is double what it was 20 years ago. Of that amount, 95 percent can be reused or recycled. HELPSY partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing and other textiles. Through a combination of clothing drives, home pick-ups, thrift store partners and clothing receptacles, HELPSY diverts nearly 30 million pounds of textiles from landfills every year.”

The clothing drive will accept clean, dry, and bagged clothing and fashion including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, totes, shoes, towels, bedding, costumes, curtains, placements, tablecloths, stuffed animals and throw rugs. Textiles in any condition are acceptable – worn, torn or stained is fine. Items should be clean, dry, free of oil stains and without order — as these items cannot be reused or recycled.

Items not accept include breakable houseware or glass, electronics, furniture, building material, scrap metal, appliances, mattresses, encyclopedia sets, phone books or magazine. Once clothing is collected, 50 percent is reusable; and 45 percent is recyclable. It is first sorted by HELPSY partners and divided into grades. The higher grades are resold to thrift stores in North America and other secondhand markets around the world. The lower grades go to industrial use or things such as stuffing and insulation.

“HELPSY’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash,” said Dan Green, co-founder and CEO of HELPSY, in an email. “HELPSY is dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance, earning it a Certified B Corporation designation; using business as a force of good.”

For more information about HELPSY and clothing recycling, visit www.helpsy.co. For more information about the Planeteers of Southern Maine, visit www.someplaneteers.org.

School Around Us plans fundraising run

The School Around Us will host Hustle for Holistic Education 5K run on Saturday, May 14. The event is billed as a fundraising family fun-run. In addition to supporting School Around Us, 10 percent of all event proceeds will be donated to UNICEF in support of children in Ukraine affected by the military conflict.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Trail, beginning at Kennebunk Elementary School. A children’s half-mile fun run will be held at 11 a.m. A virtual option is also offered, with participants running between May 1-14.

Kennebunk Elementary School is located at 177 Alewive Road, Kennebunk. The rain date is Sunday, May 15.

Registration is $75/family, $35/adult, $20/teen and $15/child. To register, visit www.runsignup.com and search for Hustle for Holistic Education.

