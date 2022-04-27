AUGUSTA — Maine might update its reimbursement rates for health care centers that serve rural and low-income residents.
Maine is home to dozens of Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve more than 200,000 residents. The centers rely on reimbursement from MaineCare to provide service.
MaineCare’s reimbursement rates were set almost 20 years ago, and that has caused many of the centers to struggle financially in the state, said Democratic Sen. Ned Claxton of Auburn.
The Maine Senate enacted a bill on Monday that would update that standard to provide more accurate reimbursement rates, Claxton and other Democrats said.
Claxton said the bill “is about making sure these centers can remain open and continue providing for folks in need.”
It still requires the signature of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Lawsuit claims Maine’s right-to-food amendment allows for Sunday hunting
-
Local & State
Maine Maritime students headed back to sea, and will stop in Portland
-
Health care
Maine to update reimbursement rates to help struggling health centers
-
Bill Nemitz
A longing to bring hope to the desperate
-
American Journal
Gorham neighbor has ax to grind over Robie Park trees
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.