Hires, promotions, appointments

Abbie Yamamoto, who is the executive director of the Maine Association for New Americans, has been hired as the new Portland Adult Education executive director. Yamamoto will step into the role held by Anita St. Onge, who is retiring after leading PAE since 2016. She will formally start Aug. 1.

Portside Real Estate Group has hired Heidi Hostelley, Cara Taggersall and Ashleigh Rolfson as associate brokers and Cady Toussaint as a sales agent.

Daniel J. Casey was welcomed to Verrill’s Portland office as counsel in its Real Estate Group.

Joseph M. Zaccheo has been promoted to president and CEO of Sullivan Tire Company.

Keller Williams Realty has added several new staff members: Jourdan St. Laurent, assistant team leader; Theresa Cawood, tech trainer; Catherine Duffy agent services associate; Whitney Wright, agent services; and Sally Behrendt, director of first impressions.

Granted

Greater Portland Landmarks has been awarded a $25,000 grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The grant from the Telling the Full History Preservation Fund is given to organizations nationwide to preserve, interpret and activate historic places to tell the stories of underrepresented groups. Greater Portland Landmarks will use the funds to identify the historic resources of the city’s Black, Chinese and Armenian populations.

Save the date

The 12th annual Mainebiz Women’s Leadership Forum is May 5 at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland. This year’s topic will address becoming better leaders through change. The panel will include Taja Dockendorf, founder of Pulp & Wire; Rebecca Hatfield, of Avesta Housing; Margo Walsh, founder of MaineWorks; and Briana Warner, CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms. Tickets are $45; to register, visit mainebiz.biz/WLF22.

Severin Beliveau and Harold Pachios, founding partners of Preti Flaherty law firm in Portland, will be honored when the Maine Historical Society holds its annual Maine History Maker event May 5. The pair is being recognized for opening doors to civic participation in Maine by immigrants and diverse communities. The public is invited to attend from 5-8 p.m. at USM’s Hannaford Hall in Portland. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at mainehistorymaker.org.

