The Bath Rotary Club’s 8th annual road race is 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The race has been renamed the George Dole Bath Rotary 4-Way 5K presented by Mid Coast Hospital.
Dole was a 17-year member of the Bath Rotary Club and a life-long runner who died on June 29, 2021, just a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday.
In 1954, while a student at Oxford University in England, Dole qualified to run in the race in which Roger Bannister broke the 4-minute mile.
“The Bath Rotary Club thought it a fitting tribute to rename our race to honor George Dole,” states a press release from the Rotary. “Mid Coast Hospital and The Times Record’s thoughtful and generous donations represents a powerful commitment to this charitable community event. Proceeds will benefit the Cambodian Kids Scholarship Program, which will provide the funds for students from the CIO Orphanage in Siem Reap to continue their post-secondary studies. Sponsorship opportunities at various levels for the 2022 event are still available.”
The race will start and end at Morse High School, 826 Shipbuilder Drive, Bath and will be professionally timed.
The registration fee is $25, students 18 and under are $10.Advertisement
Those who register before May 2 can receive a free shirt.
Distribution of t-shirts and bibs will only occur at registration check-in on the day of the race, no other pickups are available. Registration and bib/t-shirt pick-up will be from 7-8:30 a.m. outside the new Morse High School building.
Prizes are as followed:
1st Place Overall Female/Male $100
2nd Place Overall Female/Male $50
Top finishers in their age category.Advertisement
To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bath/BathRotary5K or visit bathrotary.org.
For more information and to become a sponsor, contact Race Director Michael Princiotta at (207) 449-7447 or [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine reports 464 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
-
Nation & World
Russia threatens more Europe energy cutoffs as it batters Ukraine’s east
-
Business
Fewer Americans filed for jobless claims last week
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Peter Field
-
Business
U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time in 2 years
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.