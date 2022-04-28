The Bath Rotary Club’s 8th annual road race is 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The race has been renamed the George Dole Bath Rotary 4-Way 5K presented by Mid Coast Hospital.

Dole was a 17-year member of the Bath Rotary Club and a life-long runner who died on June 29, 2021, just a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday.

In 1954, while a student at Oxford University in England, Dole qualified to run in the race in which Roger Bannister broke the 4-minute mile.

“The Bath Rotary Club thought it a fitting tribute to rename our race to honor George Dole,” states a press release from the Rotary. “Mid Coast Hospital and The Times Record’s thoughtful and generous donations represents a powerful commitment to this charitable community event. Proceeds will benefit the Cambodian Kids Scholarship Program, which will provide the funds for students from the CIO Orphanage in Siem Reap to continue their post-secondary studies. Sponsorship opportunities at various levels for the 2022 event are still available.”

The race will start and end at Morse High School, 826 Shipbuilder Drive, Bath and will be professionally timed.

The registration fee is $25, students 18 and under are $10.

Advertisement

Those who register before May 2 can receive a free shirt.

Distribution of t-shirts and bibs will only occur at registration check-in on the day of the race, no other pickups are available. Registration and bib/t-shirt pick-up will be from 7-8:30 a.m. outside the new Morse High School building.

Prizes are as followed:

1st Place Overall Female/Male $100

2nd Place Overall Female/Male $50

Top finishers in their age category.

Advertisement

To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bath/BathRotary5K or visit bathrotary.org.

For more information and to become a sponsor, contact Race Director Michael Princiotta at (207) 449-7447 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: