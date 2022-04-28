Ben Cobb is the valedictorian of Thornton Academy’s Class of 2022.

Ben, the son of Dawn and Randall Cobb, maintained a 4.19 Grade Point Average while taking 13 Honors and nine Advanced Placement classes. Ben played on the TA soccer team and was a member of the Robotics Club for four years. The Robotics Team was a finalist in the 2022 VEX Maine State Robotics Tournament and Ben will be part of the team that travels to the World Competition in Dallas in May.

Ben’s academic recognition includes the Honor Roll Award; Certificate of Excellence Award in Honors Biology; and Certificate of Achievement Awards in Honors Precalculus, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Advanced Placement Human Geography, and Honors Chemistry. He was also a member of the National Honor Society.

“Ben Cobb is exceptionally engaged, patient, and focused, which has led to him being one of the most successful and formidable students I’ve ever worked with,” said Matthew Amoroso, who teaches Physics at Thornton. “Whether my exams were online or in class he calmly overcame every question, even the ones that others found impossible. I don’t think he missed so much as a minus sign all year.”

Ben is weighing his college options and plans to major in Engineering.

