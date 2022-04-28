BIDDEFORD — City Theater in Biddeford will soon present “On Golden Pond” by playwright Ernest Thompson. Originally slated for their 2020 season, it is wonderful to be able to finally bring this piece of classic American theater to the stage. “On Golden Pond” remains an inspiring celebration of the universal challenges we all face, and the ultimate triumphs of life, love, and family. The show runs May 13th through May 29th.

This play tells the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond in Maine for the 48th year. He is a retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory — but still as tart-tongued, observant, and eager for life as ever. Ethel is 10 years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman. They delight in all the small things they cherish and that continue to enrich their long life together. This Tony and Drama Desk award-winning play became the beloved Oscar winning film of the same name starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.

“On Golden Pond” has a cast of City Theater favorites and talented newcomers. City Theater favorites Peter Salsbury and Rebecca Cole play Norman and Ethel Thayer and Ben Keller appears as Bill. Newcomers to the City Theater stage are Hillary Hartwick as Chelsea, Jeff Cabral as Charlie, and Konner Tarbox as Billy Jr. The production will be directed by Linda Sturdivant. It will feature, set design by Karl Carrigan, lighting design by Florence Cooley and scenic painting by Jessica Chaples-Graffam.

The 2021 –2022 City Theater Season which includes “On Golden Pond” is presented through the generous sponsorship and support of our season sponsors: Pizza by Alex, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Stoner & Co, The Lincoln, Pension Professionals, and our show sponsors: Andy’s Agway, Ocean View Properties, Walmart, People’s Choice Credit Union, Batson River Brewing and Distilling and Bangor Savings Bank.

“On Golden Pond” runs May 13 through May 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (Note, there is no performance Sunday, May 15) Tickets are $25 (including fees) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buytickets or 207-282-0849

