NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.

Judge homered two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu’s grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.

Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York’s four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned.

Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI single as the Yankees won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games. New York also won its seventh straight home game and became the first AL team with 13 wins.

RAYS 2, MARINERS 1: Brett Phillips bounced a tiebreaking single off pitcher Chris Flexen’s leg in the seventh inning and Tampa Bay beat visiting Seattle.

With Harold Ramirez on third base and two out in a 1-1 game, Phillips grounded a comebacker at Flexen (1-3) that caromed off the pitcher’s right leg toward the left side of the infield, which was vacated by a shift.

Advertisement

J.P. Feyereisen (1-0) got the win, pitching two perfect innings in relief.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 1: Carlos Correa broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBI and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep in Minneapolis

Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino all had two hits for the Twins, who have won seven straight and finished off a 6-0 homestand that also included a sweep of the White Sox.

Cody Stashak (1-0) picked up the victory in relief of starter Bailey Ober, who left in the fourth inning because of a strained right groin. Griffin Jax blanked the Tigers over the final three innings to earn his first career save.

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 2: Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning, lifting Houston to a win in Arlington, Texas.

Tucker’s two-run blast came off Matt Bush (0-1), the first reliever for Texas after left-hander Martin Perez took a perfect game into the seventh inning before giving up his only run.

Advertisement

Astros starter Justin Verlander (2-0) struck out eight and allowed one run over seven innings in only his fourth start since Tommy John surgery. The right-hander threw 64 of 91 pitches for strikes and didn’t have a walk while lowering his ERA to 1.73.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2: Trevor Rogers provided his longest outing of the season by allowing one run in six innings, and Miami stretched its winning streak to five games with another victory at Washington.

Rogers (1-3) came in with a 6.94 ERA but lowered that to 5.09, giving up just two hits against a Nationals lineup that has produced 16 runs during an eight-game losing skid.

Cole Sulser worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to get his first save of 2022.

Patrick Corbin (0-4) lost again for Washington, despite his best outing of the season, allowing three runs – two earned – and four hits in six-plus innings.

Advertisement

PADRES 7, REDS 5: Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and visiting San Diego completed a season sweep against Cincinnati.

Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games as San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 1: Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to help Philadelphia complete a four-game sweep at home.

Wheeler, who lost his first three starts of the season, had an outing more in line with the ones that helped him finish second in NL Cy Young Award voting last season. He (1-3) struck out seven and walked four.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 2: Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run – his first at PNC Park as a visitor – before delivering a single to right field off closer Chris Stratton (0-1) in the ninth. McCutchen, now primarily a designated hitter for the Brewers, finished with three hits to boost his batting average to .250.

Advertisement

Hoby Milner (2-0) worked a perfect eighth to pick up the win. Devin Williams retired the Pirates in order in the ninth for his first save. The Brewers have won eight straight over Pittsburgh dating to last season.

NOTES

ROYALS: Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s season is in jeopardy after tests revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Mondesi, who played in only 35 games in 2021 because of left hamstring and left oblique injuries, had started 14 of 15 games. He was batting .140 (7 for 50) with five stolen bases in five attempts. Now 26, Mondesi has battled injuries since breaking into the majors in 2016 and has never played more than 102 games in a season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous