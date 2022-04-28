Chaya Caron, the founder and designer of Chaya Studio Jewelry, has launched her new location at 90 Saco Falls Way, Suite 201, in Biddeford.

The new location, Chaya Studio Jewelry at The Hidden Gem, will hold a grand opening on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature new work by Chaya, a DJ, and complimentary food and drink.

Chaya, a 1999 graduate of Maine College of Art & Design, has always had studio space in or outside of Portland. When a space became available in Biddeford’s Mill District and it felt like perfect timing to grow her business, she said in a statement.

“Biddeford is bustling with artists and it felt like a natural fit for my new studio. I’m surrounded by wonderful businesses such as Suger, Engine, Common Roots, The Compass Project, Bike Part Art, Trillium, Kyle Binette and Screwloose Arts and some great restaurants like Palace Diner and Cowbell Burger,” Chaya said.

The jewelry maker creates all of her pieces by hand. She makes bridal and wedding rings, and custom work and pieces

from her collections features necklaces, earrings, and more. One of her specialties is designing a new piece from heirloom jewelry.

“I love to take jewelry that has been handed down over the years and create something unique and special for my client,” Chaya said. “We design the piece together — I guide them with form, function and design — the client is as involved as they want to be.”

Chaya said the core of her process is sustainability which she does by using recycled precious metals and ethically sourced gem stones.

Advertisement

To shop her collections online, go to www.ChayaStudio.com and/or visit her in her new studio by appointment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: