LAS VEGAS — Edge rusher Travon Walker of national champion Georgia, a dynamic playmaker combining speed and athleticism, is the first overall pick in the NFL draft by Jacksonville.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills, joins former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the second straight top overall selection by the Jaguars.

Walker, one of several Bulldogs likely to be chosen in the opening round, was a one-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) doesn’t jump out because he was part of a deep rotation at Georgia. His talent level certainly impressed the Jaguars, the NFL’s worst team the past two years.

Commissioner Roger Goodell began the proceedings by estimating more than 100,000 fans were on hand at the theater built specifically for the draft. Walker was not in Las Vegas.

The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star.

Hutchinson, who is from suburban Detroit, set a single-season school record with 14 sacks for the Wolverines last season and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He hugged his parents and two sisters in Las Vegas before going on stage as Detroit’s selection.

Advertisement

Derek Stingley Jr., another outstanding defensive back from LSU, was selected third overall by the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman, but injuries, including to his foot in 2021, led to lesser numbers last season.

Still, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game, has been a coveted cornerback throughout this draft process.

Going fourth was Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati cornerback chosen by the Jets. He wore a brash bejeweled necklace proclaiming his nickname “Sauce” and even an accessorized chain with a bejeweled sauce bottle.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon will be bolstering the pass rush for the New York Giants after being chosen fifth overall.

Thibodeaux, whose burst off the ball is spectacular, was the fifth straight defensive player taken at the top of these selections. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound mainstay of the Ducks regressed a bit since a terrific freshman season, and dealt with injuries.

Advertisement

SEAHAWKS: The Seattle Seahawks paid tribute to longtime NFL journalist John Clayton, leaving a designated spot in the team’s draft media room on Thursday night.

Clayton died in March after a short illness at age 67. Nicknamed “The Professor,” Clayton spent more than two decades covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma. Clayton moved to ESPN and spent more than 20 years working for the network. In recent years, Clayton worked for the Seahawks radio network on gameday broadcasts.

Clayton was awarded with what is now known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America in 2007. The award is presented annually for long and distinguished reporting on football.

ROGER GOODELL, the NFL commissioner, says the league’s competition committee has pondered an NBA-like lottery system for its annual draft but he likes it just the way it is.

In a draft-night interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, host Pat Kirwan asked the commissioner if the league has ever considered a lottery system.

Goodell replied: “Yeah, the competition committee talks about it on a … regular basis. I haven’t heard it in the last couple years, but I never say never about any of those things. It may come a time where we think it’s appropriate.”

Advertisement

Goodell emphasized that the league believes the draft is working fine just the way it is with teams picking in reserve order of finish from the previous season. Goodell says the NFL’s 32 teams are “not into tanking” and that the “league’s never been more competitive.”

This story will be updated

Related Headlines For Patriots, 2022 draft class about more than just players

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »