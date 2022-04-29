SACO – There are two new innovations designed to accommodate riders of a local bus line and do so in a way that leaves more money in their pocket.

Starting Monday, the BSOOB # 60 Green Line will provide additional trips between the Saco Transportation Center and Ready Seafood on U.S. Route 1 — Portland Road — in Saco.

As well, the full fare on the Green Line will be reduced from $4 to $2, and the reduced fare program will shift to $1, said BSOOB Executive Director Chad Heid.

“This service enhancement will operate along Saco Main Street, Ocean Park Road, and through Old Orchard Beach on Saco Avenue and Cascade Road,” said Heid. “These new trips will terminate at Ready Seafood. Normal operation for existing #60 Green Line trips will continue to Scarborough, Maine Mall and Portland.”

The new trips will operate on weekdays northbound at 5 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., and southbound at 4:39 p.m. and 5:39 p.m., and will increase connections for community members to businesses, employment opportunities and the larger BSOOB Transit network. “We’re excited to begin hourly service between the Saco Transportation Center and Old Orchard Beach on weekdays between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.,” said Heid.

“With the added consistency of these services, we now expect 30 percent of our production team will be using public transportation,” said Brian Skoczenski, chief operating officer at Ready Seafood. “Knowing we have reliable service will also help our local recruiting efforts.”

Heid said when Ready Seafood reached out BSOOB Transit was happy to help get employees to their worksite.

The fare reduction was good both parties, he said.

“We fully expect a bump in ridership” that will offset the fare reduction, Heid said.

For more information, check the BSOOB Transit website: https://bsoobtransit.org/ or call 282-5408.

BSOOB Transit is the public transportation provider for the Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach communities. Services operate seven days a week throughout these municipalities and provide connections to Scarborough, the Maine Mall, and Portland.

