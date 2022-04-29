Library employee promoted to assistant director

Darcel DeVou is now Gray Public Library’s assistant director, which is a new position for library. DeVou, previously head of circulation, will focus on the library’s vital role in the community. Her goals are continue bringing top quality performers and presenters to Gray, increase the library’s programs and use social media and other platforms to better communicate directly with patrons.

In other news, the library plans to resume its always-popular “Movie Time” screenings beginning May 24. Titles and times will be available shortly. The book sale will also be returning with a one-day-only event May 21, where everything is going for a mere 25 cents each. You will need to bring your own bags and boxes due to the statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.

Watch for the library’s upcoming Summer Reading Program. They are preparing some amazing take-and-make kits and the return of in-person programming with some super storytellers, scientists and even an inflatable, life-sized whale.

Virtual Story Time, temporarily suspended, may resume mid-May; check graypubliclibrary.com or Facebook.

Memorial Day Parade is back

Hosted by the Gray American Legion Post 86, the Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. May 30. The parade route starts at the Russell School on Gray Park, continues to Shaker Street, then to Main Street, ending 15 Lewiston Road at the Legion hall.

Anyone wishing to participate in this parade should call Jeff Small at 274-0079 or email [email protected]

‘You Can’t Take It with You’

Patriot Players present “You Can’t Take it With You,” a Pulitzer Prize play, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. Admission is $3-$5 at the door, Gray-New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Road.

Job fair

Looking for a summer job? Check out the GNG Parks & Recreation job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Town Hall.

Spring yard cleanup

The Gray Lifelong Living Committee and the Gray-New Gloucester High School Community Service Club are offering a yard cleanups on May 14 for older (65-plus) or disabled Gray residents who need a little help.

The volunteer teams will serve as many residents as possible. If you would like to be on the first come, first served list, contact Val Rasza at 838-5282 or email Sharon Young at [email protected]

Going fishing

Start your summer off with a splash as Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Educator Chelsea Lathrop teaches the basics of fishing in Maine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29. Meet by the hatchery at Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road Route 26, to learn about Maine’s fisheries, species identification and catching techniques. This presentation is included in the entrance fee.

