SCARBOROUGH – On the morning of Sunday, April 17, 2022, Stephanie Colotti Ferrie passed away peacefully at the age of 43 at the Gosnell Hospice House with her loving husband and parents by her side, and her four children in her heart.

Stephanie was born on Feb. 13, 1979 in Portsmouth, N.H. She graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2002 and became a labor and delivery nurse, most recently working at Northern Light Mercy Birthing Center. In 2005 she married her husband Kevin, with whom she had four children.

Steph was an avid runner and triathlete and made lifelong friends in the local running and tri community. She also loved the ocean and sailing and had an amazing community on the water. Stephanie will be best remembered for her desire to change the way people look at living. She adopted the motto Live the Voyage and then did just that when she and Kevin took their four kids and two dogs to live on a sailboat in the Caribbean for two years. She chronicled their trip by blogging at facebook.com/livethevoyage.

In the words of her daughter, Lilah: “Stephanie raised her children to be independent and strong willed. Her children will forever miss her and will use the knowledge and wisdom she gave us to live a life we want and love. She influenced many to change their life and begin to Live their Voyage.”

Stephanie is survived by her husband, Kevin; her children Mairead (15), Lilah (14), Clara (12), and Callum (11); her parents Bonnie and Steve Colotti of Exeter, N.H.; brother, Joe and his wife Carley Colotti, and their children Landon and Olivia of Candia, N.H.; her in-laws Maureen and Bert Ferrie of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; aunts Annmarie Mulkerron of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Lisa Sullivan of Hamden; several cousins and a tribe of special girlfriends.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, Stephanie would ask that you stop making excuses, and get out and live the life you imagine. Go live your voyage.

Guest Book