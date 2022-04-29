SCARBOROUGH — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader with an office in Scarborough will be hosting their 8th Annual Bid For Wishes Virtual Auction on their Facebook business page May 16-23. Along with Make-A-Wish Maine, this year’s auction will also benefit Johnathan Morin, a sophomore at Lewiston High School.

Johnathan first started experiencing pain in his leg in the summer months of 2021. When he collapsed in pain at school in early November, family members knew something wasn’t right and brought him to the emergency room. After multiple appointments with local doctors, including a concerning MRI on Nov. 11, Johnathan was referred to Boston Children’s Hospital. At a follow up appointment on Dec. 1, Johnathan and his family got the news that he was officially diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in both his pelvis and lungs, and is inoperable due to its location. The treatment plan includes 14 cycles of chemotherapy, with radiation beginning halfway through receiving treatment at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Johnathan has a long road ahead of him, but he is prepared to fight cancer with all his might. Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him can attest that he has a mental strength far beyond his 15 years. Given the nickname “Rocket” by former hockey teammates and coaches, go to #teamrocket to rally around Johnathan and his family as he undergoes the fight for his life. Johnathan’s wish is to go to Hawaii for a vacation with his family after his journey is complete and he’s feeling better.

Since 2009, starting with Walk for Wishes, each year the entire Fontaine Family Team participates in their largest fundraising event benefiting Make-A-Wish Maine and has been able to raise enough money to grant the wishes of 9 seriously ill Maine children to date. In 2013, Fontaine expanded their efforts by creating Bid for Wishes, which is their online virtual auction event collecting donated items from local business owners to be auctioned off. Their 2021 online auction event was the biggest yet, auctioning off nearly 300 items and raising over $20,000. Half went to a Lewiston High School student, Emersyn Rowles, for her dream trip and the other half to a Make-A-Wish child in Durham. The team goal is to grant two wishes again this year.

The success of the Bid for Wishes auction is largely dependent on the community and local business owners.To help make the 8th Annual Bid For Wishes Virtual Auction a success, donate an item to be auctioned on Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader’s Facebook silent auction event. To donate, contact Fontaine at: 784-3800 (Auburn location), 289-3830 (Scarborough location) or [email protected] Make a bid by visiting Fontaine’s Facebook Business Page (facebook.com/FontaineTeam) during the week of May 16-23. All items up for bid will be put in an album for easy access and viewing. Bids will be accepted starting at noon May 16 and all bidding will end at noon on May 23. Make a donation by mailing or dropping off a check at Fontaine: Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, 336 Center Street, Auburn, ME 04210, attn: Bid For Wishes 2022.

