A female cyclist, 44, was severely injured in a collision with a vehicle in Portland on Saturday.

The cyclist collided with a car on the corner of Mellen St. and Park Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Portland police said in a news release.

The woman was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to a different hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed and Portland police have not released the names of those involved in the accident or any other information.

