A female cyclist, 44, was severely injured in a collision with a vehicle in Portland on Saturday.

The cyclist collided with a car on the corner of Mellen St. and Park Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Portland police said in a news release.

The woman was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to a different hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed and Portland police have not released the names of those involved in the accident or any other information.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles