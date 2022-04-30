LAS VEGAS — Running backs and kickers were a focus for much of Day 3 of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Two punters and a placekicker went as the final day of selections began before any more quarterbacks were taken as most of the 32 NFL teams decided to pass on passers in what has been deemed a weak crop. So maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that LSU placekicker Cade York went to Cleveland at No. 124 overall, followed by Penn State punter Jordan Stout six spots later to Baltimore. At No. 133 to Tampa Bay, it was punter Jake Camarda of Georgia, four spots before the fifth quarterback in total, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, headed to New England.

Of course, it can’t be ignored that the Patriots once had some luck with a late-round QB, though Zappe wasn’t paying attention to any comparisons to Tom Brady, the No. 199 overall pick in 2000. Zappe set Football Bowl Subdivision single-season records for touchdown passes (62) and passing yards (5,967) last year.

“I am continuing to be myself,” he said. “I am not trying to be anybody else. I am going to come to work every day and get 1% better. That is how I look at it. I do not worry too much about the naysayers and critics. The Patriots believe in me, and those coaches, players, and organization believed in me, and those are the people I’m going to try to prove right, that this pick was the right one.”

On the final day of the draft, New England also took running backs Pierre Strong of South Dakota State and Kevin Harris of South Carolina, and bolstered its secondary by taking Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones.

The Patriots’ final three choices were defensive tackle Sam Roberts of Northwest Missouri State, center Chasen Hines of LSU and tackle Andrew Stueber of Michigan.

Advertisement

Sam Koch has been Baltimore’s punter since 2006, but now he’ll have competition from Stout.

“With the draft, it’s always a tossup, but I did have a good idea that I was going to be a Raven,” said Stout. “I’m extremely excited about it.”

“One big thing for me is that I know special teams is always very successful with the Ravens.”

Cleveland saw in York exactly what every team wants in a kicker with a game on the line: utter confidence.

“I believe that I am the best kicker in this draft because I have been able to make big kicks in big situations,” he said. “I have been put out for a lot of long field goals in tough situations, and I still brought out good results in it. I think that is what makes me the best.”

Many scouts considered Camarda the best punter in the nation. He was the 11th player selected from the national champs.

Advertisement

“I think it has certainly prepared me for the next level, playing at Georgia for four years, playing in every single biggest game you can possibly imagine,” Camarda noted. “The Bucs certainly are a team that’s looking to make a big run. I definitely think that’s something with my history, playing in those big games and big moments, I certainly think it’s going to help play being with the Bucs.”

One more punter, San Diego State’s left-footed Matt Araiza, was the opening pick of the sixth round, by Buffalo. He’ll go from kicking in the pristine conditions of San Diego to the often-frigid Western New York.

“I’m kind of excited for that challenge,” said Araiza, who would someday like to punt, placekick and hold in the NFL. “I love it. I think the biggest job in the NFL is to outpunt the player across from you. As long as I can bring better field position to my team than the team we’re playing against, that’s kind of my goal.

“I think leg strength and athleticism are two things that help a lot in the conditions. Those are two things I pride myself in and two things I’ll continue to work on. So I’m excited and I’m confident I’ll be able to do well in these conditions.”

The philosophy of taking running backs deeper into proceedings is nothing new, and several highly accomplished ball carriers were taken in Round 4. After Tampa Bay made tight end Cade Otton of Washington the leadoff pick, Houston grabbed running back Dameon Pierce of Florida. From there, the likes of Zamir White of Georgia, Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M, Pierre Strong, a standout from South Dakota State of the FCS and Hassan Haskins of Michigan went off the board.

The fifth round got started with Washington grabbing North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who was projected as a much higher selection just a year ago but didn’t have an outstanding final season for the Tar Heels.

Advertisement

Howell called it “a little stressful” to sit through four rounds.

“I was just hanging out and just waiting for a call, and I’m so glad it was Washington that called,” Howell said. “This is a perfect spot for me. It’s a team I wanted to play for all along.”