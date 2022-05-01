NORTH BERWICK – Bryce Beattie, 96, of North Berwick, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Bryce was born on Jan. 7, 1926, to Edward and Tirzah (Tebbetts) Beattie in Sanford and attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School in 1944. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was injured during his service and returned home to Sanford following his recovery and honorable discharge.

After completing his military service, he attended the University of Maine at Orono, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1951. He continued with his life-long love of learning and education, eventually earning a master’s degree, and beginning his doctoral studies.

During his life, Bryce worked as a teacher and a basketball coach. He started at Stevens Academy in Blue Hill where he also served as athletic director. He went on to Hanover, N.H. and to Hewlett, Long Island. He then went to Freeport where his teams won four Western Maine and three state championships in the seven years that he coached there. He also coached baseball and served as director of athletics while he was in Freeport. He went on to coach at Windham where he helped to turn their basketball program around, coaching them to the Western Maine finals in his second year. After six years in Windham, Bryce went to Salem, Mass. and then to Swampscott where he coached the basketball team to the Eastern Massachusetts championship in 1983. He also coached at North Shore Community College and at Port Richie High School in Florida before spending the final two years of his career at Noble High School. All of Bryce’s achievements and success were formally recognized after his career concluded when he was inducted into both the Maine Sports Hall of Fame and the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his retirement Bryce continued his love of sports. He especially enjoyed the Boston Celtics, as well as attending his grandchildren’s games. He was an avid reader and loved his daily card games with his wife. Bryce liked to travel. He and his wife had the opportunity to take several trips to Europe and visit many other destinations over the years. Bryce and his wife also belonged to the York County senior college program and took a class each spring and fall for many years. Additionally, he was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Nathan Lord. Through his teaching and coaching career, Bryce touched many people’s lives. He loved staying in touch with many of his former players and these relationships were always very special to him. Bryce will be remembered as a fun loving man who was always willing to help those around him. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Bryce was predeceased by his parents; by his son, Brett B. Beattie; by his son-in-law, John MacKay; and by six siblings, Beatrice Beattie, Edward Beattie, Beverly Vezina, Beryl Reeks, Tirzah MacKay and Charles Beattie.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Abbott Beattie of North Berwick; his son, Edward Beattie and his wife Tracy of Hampton Falls, N.H., three stepchildren, Lauren Proulx and her husband Brendan of Raymond, N.H., Leslie MacKay of Sanford, and Paul Abbott and his partner Jannie Durr of Augusta; his grandchildren Maura, Terrance, Jeremy, Caitlin and Tara Healey; Albert “Buddy” Mansolilli, John “Alex” MacKay Jr., Jessyca (Irons) Rieder, Bryce Irons and Abbott MacKay; former player and longtime close friend, Jonathan Finn of Georgetown, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Sanford Country Club, 588 Country Club Road #4, Sanford.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Kevin and Cathy Neely for all of the care and compassion shown to them during Bryce’s period of declining health.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, online at http://www.cff.org.

