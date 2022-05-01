SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard Neal Jones passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 11, 2022, at his childhood home. He was born on July 10, 1951 to Edward and Olive Jones and grew up in Ferry Village, South Portland with his older brother, Kenneth, where he attended South Portland High School. He played football as a center and defensive lineman for three years and served as the boys’ varsity basketball manager.

After graduation Rick attended the University of Maine Portland where he earned a reputation for his uncanny ability to squeeze six people into his black Volkswagen beetle “Harvey,” when it made people wonder how his large frame could even fit, and for driving “Harvey” through any kind of weather. If any his friends got stranded, they’d always try to reach “the Norse God,” as he was nicknamed, to rescue them from the harsh winter storm.

Rick went on to follow in his father’s footsteps and work for the phone company for over 40 years, where he was a truck driver. It was during his time there that Rick was introduced by coworkers to the game of hockey which quickly became his favorite pastime. He was a season ticket holder for 21 of the Portland Pirates’ 22 years. His love for hockey was only surpassed by his love for family, friends, and animals.

Throughout his adult life he owned nine dogs and 10 cats and often said, “a house without a dog just isn’t a home.” Rick never met a pet he didn’t like. He once fostered a litter of “Boston alley cat” kittens a coworker discovered in the back of a box truck, adopted multiple rescue dogs, and was known to temporarily take care of friends’ and family’s pets if they were in a living situation where they could not do so.

Rick was a generous, warm, and caring man. He loved his friends in spite of, and sometimes because of, their faults and failings. If he considered you a friend, you were his friend for life. He always tried to stay in touch and reminisce about the old days. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor and loved telling old style Maine stories. His knack for conversation was unparalleled, and his honesty was second to none. Even little white lies were often something he couldn’t permit himself to tell. When you had a conversation with him you knew you were always getting the truth as he saw it.

Richard is survived by his son, Matthew of South Portland, daughter, Jaime, her husband Joshua; and grandchildren Zella, Sabel and Hamish of Brunswick; former wife, Jacquelyn of Topsham; and aunt Alice of Portland.

No formal services will be held for Richard. A brief, informal gathering will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland for his burial on May 7 at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book