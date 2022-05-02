The Reading Royals scored in the second and third period and beat the Maine Mariners 2-1 to win their first-round ECHL playoff series 4-2 on Monday night in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Jacob Pritchard scored the winning goal on the power play 7:09 into the third period, with assists from Dominic Cormier and Kevin Conley.
Maine took a 1-0 lead when Nick Master scored 9:08 into the first period with assists from Matthew Santos and Michael Kim.
The Mariners were outshot 14-9 in the first period.
Trevor Gooch tied it for Reading with an assist from Kenny Hausinger at 7:27 in the second period.
The Royals outshot the Mariners again the second period, 11-7.
Callum Booth made 31 saves for the Mariners, while Pat Nagle had 30 saves for Reading.
Maine was in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Mariners dropped the first two games on the road, before winning Games 3 and 4 in Portland.
