In photos: Muslims around Maine come together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr
There was laughter, dancing and smiles as hundreds gathered to pray and celebrate the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
Muslims pray Monday during Eid at The Colisée parking lot in Lewiston. Muslims gathered at The Colisée and across the street, at Gov. James B. Longley Elementary School, during the religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Sheikh Saleh of the Lewiston & Auburn Islamic Center led prayer at The Colisée, and Abdikadir Abayle of the Masjidu Salaam mosque led prayer at the school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sisters Amal Doale, 32, left, and Amira Doale, 17, of Portland take a photograph outside the Portland Expo on Monday morning after attending a prayer event celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. About 3,000 people attended the event according to an employee at the venue. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Members of the Muslim community take photographs after attending a prayer service for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, at the Portland Expo on Monday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Naira Mahreen, right, and her sister, Nabiha, dance Monday during the Eid celebration at The Colisée in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Abdinoor Abdinoor, 25, of Portland laughs with friends after attending a prayer event for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan at the Portland Expo on Monday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Muslims pray Monday during Eid at The Colisée parking lot in Lewiston. Muslims gathered at The Colisée and across the street, at Gov. James B. Longley Elementary School, during the religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Yaqoub Al-Shuwaili, 8, of Westbrook, poses for a photograph outside the Portland Expo after attending a prayer event with his family for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Sahra Abib, left, and her sister, Shukri Abasheikh, find a place to sit Monday at The Colisée in Lewiston, where hundreds of Muslims gathered to pray during Eid, a religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. “It’s a special day today,” Abib says. “Just like Christmas.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sheikh Saleh, left, of the Lewiston & Auburn Islamic Center, greets fellow Muslims after the Eid prayer service Monday at The Colisée in Lewiston. Saleh is one of two who led prayer. Abdikadir Abayle of the Masjidu Salaam mosque held prayers across the street, at Gov. James B. Longley Elementary School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Abass Ali, 23, of Portland takes a group photograph at the Portland Expo. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Hani Mohamed, 16, has decorated her hands with henna designs for Eid. The sophomore at Lewiston High School says Muslim women often use henna to help celebrate events, such as weddings, special gatherings and Eid. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal