Re: “Congress Square Park’s $7.2 million makeover has begun. Expect disruptions.” (April 22):
The Portland powers that be have decided that Congress Square Park needs an overhaul. I assume that they consider this spending on tomfoolery the next best thing to selling the park to the Westin hotel, the attempt at which resulted in a huge uproar by the city’s residents.
They want to spend over $7 million in taxpayer funds to create changes that not only are not needed, but also will take revenue from other areas (such as winter road clearing, sand, salt, etc.), seemingly just to say they did something!
Put the money away and save it for a snowy day!
John T. Nichols
Portland
