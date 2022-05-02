Otelco, a New Gloucester telecommunications company, has been rebranded as GoNetspeed, along with four other companies under the same ownership that are preparing for a major fiber internet expansion.
The company was bought by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital last year for $40.6 million.
“These companies have built real and meaningful relationships with the customers they serve. We may have a new name and a new look, but we’re still committed to delivering the highest standard in communication technology,” said GoNetspeed CEO Richard Clark, who held the same position at Otelco.
The new name comes as the companies advance a $200 million fiber internet buildout. The expansion is expected to connect 200,000 locations to high-speed internet, including 57,000 Maine homes, by the end of the year.
