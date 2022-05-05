PM Construction Co. Announces Expansion of Business Development and Marketing Department

SACO — PM Construction Co., a vertical building contractor in northern New England, recently announced the promotion of Nick Cormier to business development manager and the hiring of Taylor Benay as marketing manager.

Cormier joined PM in 2018 as a project coordinator. In his new role, Cormier will be responsible for developing new opportunities and managing relationships with current and prospective clients to support the continued growth of the company.

Joining the team in 2021, Benay will continue to expand the PM brand throughout Maine and beyond, while also focusing on community involvement and charitable giving.

“Nick and Taylor are a key part of our success, and I have no doubt that they will have an immediate impact on elevating our presence within the industry,” said Bill Nason, president of PM Construction.

New benefits manager at Thornton Academy

Dawn Pahel has joined Thornton Academy as the school’s HR, Payroll, and Benefits Manager. Pahel brings more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources, Business Operations, and Finance.

She earned her Certified Professional accreditation (SHRM-CP) from the Society for Human Resource Management and her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) credential from the HR Certification Institute.

Pahel joins Thornton from the Ogunquit Playhouse, where she was Director of Business Operations.

She lives in Saco with her husband.

