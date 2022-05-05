Celebrate the season at Spring Fling

The annual SAD 6 Spring Fling is set for 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Johnson Field, Route 35, Standish.

The community outreach event in the park includes complimentary hot dogs, snacks, crafts, games and a bubble station.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Bonny Eagle High School will present its spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13, and a matinee at noon Saturday, May 14.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, children and seniors age 65 and up.

The school is located at 700 Saco Road in Standish.

6K race for water

6K for Water is stepping off at 8 a.m. May 21 at Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive.

Advertisement

The average distance people in the developing world walk for water every day is 6K, or about 3.73 miles, according to a poster for the local fundraiser, and every registration provides clean water for one person.

“When you and thousands of others cross the finish line, you’ll be changing the lives of women and children by helping to free them from a life spent collecting dirty water,” the promotion says.

Registration is $50 for adults and $25 for age 18 and under at global6k.worldvision.org. Unofficial participants are welcome and donations of any size will be accepted. To register unofficially or for more information, contact Pastor Dave Reiss at [email protected] or call 929-3535.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported May 9, 1962, that the Rev. and Mrs. Henry Clark observed their 62nd wedding anniversary at their home in Chicopee. Both were 87. She was the former Mary Treadwell of Buxton. They were married May 1, 1900, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: