To the editor,

We are privileged to live in a community of people who are so willing to give of their time, talent and treasure to make this a better place to live. I’m talking about the support that local volunteers and businesses have provided to rejuvenate the West Brook Skating Rink on Pool Street in Biddeford so that local youth would have a place to ice skate this past winter.

While the building and property needed (and still needs) some serious repairs, a few major businesses stepped up to do work that you could see immediately to bring the building back into use. You may have noticed the blue tarp on the roof disappeared this year, thanks to Carl Goodwin and Justin Caron putting their personnel to work on the roof and back wall problems along with new railings on the stairs. They also were able to get donations of the materials from ABC Supply and Eldredge Lumber and Hardware. And many other businesses stepped up with donations of material and personnel to help the daunting project of bringing the place back as a usable facility.

While the City owns the facility and brings in-kind help and allows the facility to continue operating with a nonprofit group of volunteers, there is no budget for maintenance and repairs. They did however allow us to fill much needed sandbags to repair the ruptured embankment and provided help in realigning the curbings in the parking lot. Meanwhile, many others stepped up this year, like Biddeford Painting, Ricky Trottier Drywall, Ruck Roofing and Rexel USA. We also got help from Camille’s Electric, FMI Inc., DuraLife Decking and Railing, Anderson Insulation, St. Louis Alumni Association, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, the Biddeford Housing Authority, Perfect Signs, TJ’s Pizza and Team Letellier of REMAX Realty ONE.

Also, special thanks go to the University of New England for their help with the hockey nets, furnace upkeep, lighting, and the construction of the colorful kids’ skating helpers and to the Biddeford Center of Technology’s Electrical Class for their help in getting the new LED lighting system installed.

Thanks also to the individuals who made it possible for the kids to enjoy the facility during the season. They include a group we call the Friends of West Brook Skating Rink that includes: Paul Therrien, Marty Grohman, Bo Beaudoin, Don & Debbie Grenier, Mike & Michaela Bouthillette, Mike & Loyce Bolduc, Matt Haas, Audrey Haas, Dave Gagnon, Matt & Shelby Robinson, Stephen & Tricia Huot, Gaetan Morin, Kurt Pray, Chandler Green, Pete Dumoulin, Greg McKellar, Wally Stunger, Porta Dale, Carl Goodwin, Justin Caron, Joe McKenney, Dick Lambert, Steve Audie, Rick Lachance, Norm Trudeau, Ryan Jeffe, Jeff Brochu, Kim Cochrane, Dan Bedard, Kevin Magnant, Colby Plante and Gerri Gauthier. And thanks to everyone who made donations and those who contributed significant amounts of cash, which allowed us to cover the expenses and let the kids skate for free all winter.

There are opportunities for others to get involved in this place that has generated a lot of fun for the youth in our community over the past 100 years. We have a gofundme page at this link (Fundraiser by Martin Grohman : Rebuild West Brook Skating Rink (gofundme.com) that you can contribute to, as well as making donations to the Friends of West Brook Skating Rink at P.O. Box 924, Biddeford, ME, 04005. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so all donations are eligible to be tax deductible. And yes, we are always looking for volunteers to help anytime you see someone at the rink. Besides the major repairs that can be addressed by businesses and contractors, there is always a long list of minor tasks that need to be addressed like painting, brush trimming, grass mowing, equipment maintenance, etc.

Thanks again to all who made this place a facility to be proud of!

Denis Litalien

Friends of West Brook Skating Rink

Saco’s Relationships

To the editor,

The Governance of Saco municipal and school department depends on three key items: structure — policies and laws; elected official votes; and residents’ input.

The City’s Oath of Office is collective for the — MUNCIPILITY. All electorates — council and school board members — elected, committee members appointed or various new hires affirm themselves to Saco’s Oath to follow Charter, policies, codes and laws of the City, State and United States.

The collective good of the Saco rests in the hands of seven individuals representing the school board and seven for the council. What part of the city you live in — beach vs. north Saco, etc., should not have influence on these elected officials’ votes. Each vote should be a collective decision for the city. What’s best for all of Saco.

An example — the School Construction Committee. The outcome will be a 50-year investment — a new school. The building needs to meet the needs of the full city. Also, the School Board needs to balance that roughly 30 percent of our taxpayers in Saco are on fixed incomes when they determine the final taxpayer cost. This should drive decisions from site selection to open house. Most conversations continue to be two separate buildings. Is this forward thinking and cost savings? Not to this writer.

Frequent comments on the incompetence of our Mayor, Councilors and School Board Members, or Committees, are ineffective and make Saco look bad in general. The elective boards, by winning their seats set the tone for our city. Does attacking them make sense?

Do you know how many elections go without candidates for open seats? Too many! The size of our community one would expect more citizens participating to help move the municipality in a forward direction versus targets of hateful comments such as you are non-effective, lacking knowledge, placed on the ballot as a “shoe-in” to help pass various projects coming down the pipeline as a guarantee “yes vote.”

What one forgets is the elective positions are voting on items worked on by the various staff in the city departments to these elective boards and committees. And staff are doing their jobs. As this writer is told, government agencies move at a much slower speed than private. Why? The number of staff required to run a city our size is lacking. Council does not want to increase the tax burden onto the citizens of Saco for these additional staff members required.

One councilor resigned after being elected for a third term. What a loss for the city. More than five years’ experience in senior programs, transit operations, budgeting, and Contract Zones, etc., all gone. There are very few areas of Saco where you will not find his positive work. To what end was the pressure of certain citizens to have the individual resign gained? Was it a really a win for the ward he represented or a greater loss to all the citizens of Saco?

It is bad enough being a targeted elected official; I can only imagine the feelings of targeted city staff member. Attacks on their position, character or suggesting ethical compromise for doing their job creates high turnover. This reduces OUR city’s ability to recruit new staff. Some talented individuals the city recruited, decided not to work here because of our tarnished reputation. A true sentiment as candidates have commented directly to me.

Saco has a small minority that believe they represent the majority status of Saco citizens. Since the change in leadership, there has been constant pointing of fingers with lack of details and documentation by a vocal few. Additionally, they misrepresent the policy and law dictating the work of city staff. Their frequent misrepresentations harm Saco, repeatedly.

I too, am guilty of comments weakening Saco. I expect answers from the administration, and it was lacking in the past. Currently, I have found it easier to send an email to the City Administrator and Mayor regarding an issue with supporting documentation. The results have improved. I am working on turning the key by being a positively focused citizen of Saco.

You can make that change too!

Barbara Colman

Saco

